Ciner Hiring Project Engineer

TITLE: Project Engineer

DIV/DEPT: Technical

LOCATION: Green River, WY

.

Ciner Wyoming is seeking a Project Engineer to manage the day to day aspects of multiple projects concerning scope definition, resource allocation, scheduling, budget estimation, cost control, construction and commissioning. The Project Engineer will review all site capital project funding requests for proper format, completeness, risk evaluation, cost review and deliverables.

Update and track potential projects for the three year and five year capital plans while also gathering input from plant engineering, operations, maintenance and the mine for future projects. The Project Engineer provides technical support to operations / maintenance and provides critical input for engineering designs and projects.

Responsibilities

Complete technical projects as assigned.

Assist internal customers in defining project boundaries and justification, develop a project charter to come to agreement on how the project is to be tackled, develop contractor scopes for preliminary engineering / detailed engineering / construction and commissioning, develop AFE (Authorization for Expenditure) submissions, generate project cost estimates and schedules, monitor and control project health so that projects are executed and commissioned on time and within budget.

Review process and equipment downtime, evaluate root causes and initiate corrective actions.

Initiate non-AFE projects through completion to support refinery reliability and efficiency.

Provide necessary coordination between Plant Engineering, Operations and Maintenance to accomplish assigned tasks. Support new installations, repairs and shutdowns.

Coordinate contractor projects as assigned.

Keep abreast of daily operating problems and assist supervisors, operators and superintendents in taking corrective action by providing technical assistance. Maintain vendor relationships and participate in team meetings on project status.

Track and maintain integrity of process change procedures via the MOC process.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelors degree in Engineering and 7 years of related experience providing technical support in a project engineering function preferably in manufacturing or chemical industries.

Masters degree in Engineering and 5 years of related experience providing technical support in a project engineering function preferably in manufacturing or chemical industries.

Desired Skills