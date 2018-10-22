Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Planner

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Planner.
Apply
Job Description
TITLE: Maintenance Planner
DIV/DEPT: Surface Mechanical Maintenance
SHIFT: Days
Responsibilities
Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Ensuring that work orders are properly planned and coordinated. Working with Purchasing, the Warehouse, and Vendors as necessary to be certain all parts are available for planned maintenance.
- Coordination with Operation and Maintenance to ensure equipment is maintained with minimal production interruption.
- Preserving the integrity of the CMMS (computer maintenance management system) through table updates and troubleshooting system issues.
- Using CMMS, develop preventive and predictive maintenance schedules to create a proactive maintenance environment.
- Reviewing completed work orders to ensure parts are issued and costs are rolled up.
- Maintaining the work order backlog, equipment history, and equipment files.
- Creating and maintaining equipment Bill of Materials.
- Using maintenance KPI’s to develop paths forward to eliminate obstacles.
- Conducting work place examinations, safety audits, and leading safety/PASS meetings.
Minimum Requirements
- Certificate in Industrial Maintenance or equivalent, plus a minimum of five years’ experience in industrial operations, maintenance, and/or warehousing.
- Coursework in planning & scheduling and a working knowledge of CMMS a plus.
- Must be able to demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook.
- Ability to meet physical demands for position, which is classified as low to medium (wearing of proper PPE, climbing/walking to reach various areas and heights, and lifting/handling/carrying material or equipment of moderate weight).
Desired Skills/Qualifications:
- Familiarity with plant systems and equipment, CMMS’s, Microsoft Projects, and Management Operating System (MOS).
- Familiarity with applicable health, safety, and environmental regulations for a mining/manufacturing site.
- Knowledge of basic ISO requirements and the quality system.
- Demonstrated leadership skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organizational skills, technical writing ability, ability to interpret technical writing and drawings.
- Proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday November 1, 2018.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.