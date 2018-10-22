Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Supervisor

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Supervisor.
Apply
Job Description
TITLE: Surface Maintenance Supervisor
DIV/DEPT: Surface Mechanical Maintenance
SHIFT: Days
Responsibilities
Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Supervise mechanical employees to complete tasks to maintain and improve the reliability of the manufacturing process in a safe and efficient manner.
- Ensure unplanned repairs are responded to safely and efficiently, participate with trouble shooting and brainstorming as required.
- Increase efficiency through the Management Operating System (MOS).
- Foster improvements with on-stream time and utilization throughout the department.
- Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility
- Supervise 20-30 employees. Lead by example to influence others in the areas of attendance, “doing the right thing”, enthusiasm, creativity, accountability, passion for excellence, and commitment to teamwork.
- Administration of crew requirements: Covering overtime/call-outs, relief scheduling, vacation scheduling/recordkeeping, daily reports, employee time/attendance, and disciplinary issues.
- Development of capabilities of others: Use coaching skills to support and allow decision making at all levels (including subordinates) and encourage people to seek training and development opportunities and assignments.
- Lead and support cultural change initiatives.
- Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications.
- Build constructive relationships with crew, management, and other departments.
- Participate in planning and projects for improvements of production and reliability.
- Participate in the Surface Mechanical On-Call list.
Minimum Requirements
- Associates Degree in Industrial Maintenance or equivalent experience (2 years) working with mechanical equipment plus 3-5 years in a refinery or manufacturing environment.
- Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills.
- Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Demonstrated outstanding communication, coaching, and interpersonal skills.
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with people at all levels of an organization.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday November 1, 2018.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.