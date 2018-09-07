Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Technician

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Mechanic.

Job Description

POSITION: Surface Maintenance Mechanic
DEPARTMENT: Surface Maintenance
SHIFT: Day shift or 12-hour rotating shift work as required.

General Minimum Qualifications

  • High school graduate or equivalent.
  • Excellent understanding of manufacturing systems and processes.
  • 3 years of experience or 2 years of formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge or experience in these areas:
    – Measurement
    – Pneumatics
    – Bearings
    – Drive systems
    – Fasteners
    – Gaskets and sealing
    – Gears
    – Hoist operation
    – Pumps
    – Welding
  • Basic computer skills including database proficiency.
  • Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high-performance work team with minimal supervision.
  • Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints.
  • Strong communication skills; both written and verbal.
  • Demonstrated leadership skills.
  •  Able to meet physical demands of the position: lift 50lbs, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways.

Preferred Skills

  • A certification or license in the field is a plus.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday September 17, 2018.

