Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Technician

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Mechanic.
Job Description
POSITION: Surface Maintenance Mechanic
DEPARTMENT: Surface Maintenance
SHIFT: Day shift or 12-hour rotating shift work as required.
General Minimum Qualifications
- High school graduate or equivalent.
- Excellent understanding of manufacturing systems and processes.
- 3 years of experience or 2 years of formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge or experience in these areas:
– Measurement
– Pneumatics
– Bearings
– Drive systems
– Fasteners
– Gaskets and sealing
– Gears
– Hoist operation
– Pumps
– Welding
- Basic computer skills including database proficiency.
- Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high-performance work team with minimal supervision.
- Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints.
- Strong communication skills; both written and verbal.
- Demonstrated leadership skills.
- Able to meet physical demands of the position: lift 50lbs, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways.
Preferred Skills
- A certification or license in the field is a plus.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday September 17, 2018.
