Ciner Hiring Surface Production Superintendent

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Production Superindendent.
Apply
Job Description
TITLE: Surface Production Superintendent
DIV/DEPT: Surface Production
SHIFT: Days
Description
The Surface Production Superintendent is responsible for planning and directing refinery operations – focusing on safe and efficient production from the ore stockpile through the loadout facility of finished product. This position also works closely with the surface maintenance group to coordinate shutdowns and startups to ensure production plans meet the sales demands.
Responsibilities
- Promote a safe and accident free environment for all employees by leading by example and reinforcing company policies on safety, investigating all accidents, and providing solutions and resources to solve safety problems
- Lead a team of direct reports that include nine production supervisors, two production special/area leaders, and a production engineer.
- Overall leadership responsibility for entire surface production department
- Ensure quality product is produced at the lowest possible cost in the amount necessary to meet sales demand and inventory requirements
- Review product quality information daily, bi-weekly, and monthly to ensure proper specs are being maintained for product being produced.
- Review silo inventory daily to determine loading sequence and ensure transportation needs are being met with regards to railcars, trucks, and bags
- Review trona ore consumption and soda ash production rates, raw materials usage, raw water intake and energy usage daily.
- Attend meetings daily (or as needed) to plan normal operating plans, special project
runs, maintenance shutdowns and improve refinery efficiency
- Prepare an annual operating budget and goals and review the monthly production, sales, and costs to ensure they adhere to the plan throughout the year
- Communicate, interpret, explain, and administer company policies to all supervised employees so personnel problems and discipline cases can be handled consistently and appropriately
- Coach and mentor direct reports to achieve save, environmentally compliant work areas that can meet the soda ash demands required by the sales group
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited institution – preferably in chemical or mechanical engineering
- Seven years of experience in manufacturing/production facility
- Demonstrated experience leading teams
- Ability to meet physical demands for position, which is classified as low to medium (wearing of proper PPE, climbing/walking to reach various areas and heights, and lifting/handling/carrying material or equipment of moderate weight)
Desired Skills/Qualifications
- Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment
- Familiar with applicable health, safety, and environmental regulations for a mining/refining site
- Knowledge of basic ISO requirements and the quality system
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with all levels within the organization
- Excellent leadership, presentation, and coaching skills
- Strong organization skills, technical writing ability, ability to interpret technical writing and drawings
- Proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday October 8, 2018.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.