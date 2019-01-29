Ciner Hiring Surface Shift Supervisor

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Shift Supervisor.
TITLE: Surface Shift Supervisor
DIV/DEPT: Surface Production
SHIFT: 12-Hour Rotating Shift
Job Responsibilities
Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Manage the manufacturing process in a safe and efficient manner by supporting
strategic organization initiatives and key measures with minimal guidance.
- Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper
safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility.
- Supervise 15-20 employees.
- Lead by example to influence others in the areas of attendance, “doing the right thing”, enthusiasm, creativity, accountability, passion for excellence, and commitment to teamwork.
- Administration of crew requirements: Covering overtime/call-outs, relief scheduling,
vacation scheduling/recordkeeping, daily reports, employee performance and ratings,
employee disciplinary issues.
- Development of capabilities of others: Use coaching skills to support and allow decision
making at the lowest levels and encourage people to seek training and development
opportunities and assignments.
- Lead and support cultural change initiatives.
- Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications.
- Build constructive relationships
with crew, management, and other departments.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience (5 years) in a refinery or
manufacturing environment.
- Three to seven years demonstrated experience leading a team.
- Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and
troubleshooting skills.
- Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities
in a fast-paced environment.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at:
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
