Ciner Hosts Job Fair for Utility Positions

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
112
Views

Ciner Wyoming offers competitive wages and a generous benefits package including Medical, Dental, Disability, 401k, Incentive Compensation Plan, Education Assistance and more.

Consider joining a company that recognizes employees are the greatest resource.

Pre-Register Today!

When

Friday, November 9  5P – 8P
Saturday, November 10  9A-12P

Where

Western Wyoming Community College
1 College Way, Green River, WY 82935

Note: Please arrive prepared to complete an employment application and provide references; the process will take a minimum of 2 hours.

Future opportunities exist. Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com starting October 17.

Registration will close October 31 at 5pm. Walk- ins welcome, but priority will be given to candidates that pre-register.

*A more detailed job description available at cinerwyjobfair.com –MUST have HS diploma/GED to be considered.

Ciner is An Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR