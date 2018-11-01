Ciner Hosts Job Fair for Utility Positions

Note: Please arrive prepared to complete an employment application and provide references; the process will take a minimum of 2 hours.

Future opportunities exist. Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com starting October 17.

Registration will close October 31 at 5pm. Walk- ins welcome, but priority will be given to candidates that pre-register.

*A more detailed job description available at cinerwyjobfair.com –MUST have HS diploma/GED to be considered.