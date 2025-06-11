City Council Approve Budget, Cuts Funding to SEDC

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council approved its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, though some have already expressed displeasure with the impacts it will have.

The budget passed Tuesday evening during a special meeting. The budget takes effect July 1 with the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year. The budget is lean, as the city had to contend with lower revenues, which resulted in cuts to programs and outside organizations funded by the city. One area that was cut was funding to the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, which Councilman Eric Bringham said would eliminate a position within SEDC. Bingham is the land use director for Sweetwater County and a part of SEDC.

“The removing of the funding for SEDC will affect the county and eliminate a position there,” Bingham said. “Although I appreciate everything, … I don’t agree with what’s been done there.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to SEDC’s website, the only staff members working for the organization are Bingham and Economic Development Specialist Kayla McDonald.

Bingham and Councilman Rick Milonas abstained from the budget vote.

The Council also approved a 6 percent increase for the city’s sewer rates and a 5 percent increase for water rates on July 1. Those rates passed with Milonas abstaining from the measures.

Milonas also abstained from a vote to certify to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners the levies to be made during the upcoming fiscal year. Milonas was also the sole vote against a resolution establishing a pay plan and insurance benefits for the city’s department heads and non-bargaining employees for the fiscal year.