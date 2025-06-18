City Council Approved to Change Interstate Signs

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved a signage change at Interstate I-80 Exits 89 and 91 to promote the area’s mountain bike trails.

The city is waiting for a grant from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism to pay for the new signs from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The signs will change language recognizing the White Water Kayak Park to text advertising the Wilkins Peak Mountain Bike Trails. The Council agreed with the change as any improvement made to the White Water Kayak Park isn’t as noticeable as the improvements made to the city’s Green Belt and mountain biking trails.

The Council approved the bid submitted by Wylie Construction to armor Riverside Memorial Park in the amount of $449,277.95. The project includes filling in a side channel around the U-drop in Riverside Memorial Park. The U-drop is being armored on the bank after it was washed out during high river flows. The project is being supported by a 50/50 grant through the Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Program.