City Council Approves Construction on Bridger Drive

GREEN RIVER — Wylie Construction of Rock Springs was awarded the Bridger Drive Reconstruction Project between W. Teton and E. Teton for $1,521,181, staying within the allowed city budget of $2.2 million.

The project includes full removal and replacement of the sidewalk, curbs and gutters, and asphalt surface. New valve sets will be placed at intersections on W. Teton, Kansas, and S. Dakota with a pressure reducing valve installed near Loaf N’ Jug for pressure zones 5 and 15. A fire hydrant is included at the intersection of Bridger and W. Teton. The installment of 1,100 feet of storm drain piping will include storm inlets and catch basins to improve storm drainage along Bridger. The company plans to begin in early July.

Council approved the amendment to the Final Plat of the Green River Commercial Center Planning Unit Development (PUD) that is located in a Planned Neighborhood Business Zone. This amendment removes 40 feet of utility easement and common access road in the southwest corner of Upland Way and W. Teton. This will allow a lot line adjustment for the construction of a garage by PMS Screening enabling them to screen wrap larger items.