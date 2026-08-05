City Council Approves First Security Bank Sale Agreement

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council approved an agreement to sell the First Security Bank Building on Broadway Tuesday evening.

The agreement sells the building to real estate developer Kody Watts for $75,000, with Watts being required to start work on rehabilitating the building within 12 months of the finalized sales and have the project at substantial completion within four years. The agreement approved is the same as one that was earlier tabled and killed by the Council.

Councilor Daniel Pedri said the issue was a hot topic when the agreement was presented before the Council before and wants residents to know the city did what it could to find other people interested in the building. Mayor Max Mickelson previously told SweetwaterNOW the city showed the building to other prospective buyers, but the amount of work and investment needed to rehabilitate the building made it clear the city wasn’t just giving a building away.

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Councilor Rick Milonas asked about a provision that would pay the building’s original owner $55,000 following the sale. Mickelson said that was part of the original agreement between the city and the owner when the building was originally granted to the city, but couldn’t speak further about that original agreement because it predated his time on the Council.

“So I guess he really didn’t donate then, he just gave it to us to hold until we could pay him for it,” Milonas concluded.

“That’s certainly an interpretation you’re willing to make, but those were the terms the city agreed to, so we will honor them,” Mickelson replied.