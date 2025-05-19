City Council Considers a Second Amendment to WWTP Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council meeting taking place May 20 has a second change order submission for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility project for a redundant screen.

Two primary screens were included in the original construction plans but one was removed from a previous bid as a value engineering effort. Public works has identified that the second screen could be installed while the construction team is still on site at a lower cost than getting the screen retrofitted in the future. The Department of Environmental Quality is recommending that the change order is pursued with a Letter of Concurrence, increasing the contract amount by $328,278 and bringing the construction amount to $51.6 million.

In 2009 the City entered a Landfill Engineering Services Agreement with Inberg Miller Engineers and the company has continued to provide groundwater monitoring and closure permitting assistance to the City. A $12,500 authorization in the current proposal for groundwater monitoring and inspections of the closed landfill is being considered by the Council so IME can perform the annual required landfill groundwater monitoring in compliance with the city’s DEQ reporting requirements.

The council will also hear an update from the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee.

The council meeting is at 7pm at the Green River City Hall, open to the public and available on their YouTube channel.