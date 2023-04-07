City Council Discusses Potential for Spring Flooding

ROCK SPRINGS — With the fresh snow this week and temperatures predicted to rise quickly, the threat of a flooding event this spring has increased.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday, the Council discussed what the city and residents can do to be prepared for potential flooding. The discussion took place after Rock Springs resident Tom Gagnon once again visited with Council about the possibility of the Bitter Creek flooding this spring.

Gagnon said he knows the city has moved a lot of obstructions from the Bitter Creek, but believes more needs to be done. Gagnon said the huge flood that happened in Yellowstone National Park last year was caused by a combination of factions, including a high snowpack, a late snow melt, and rain.

“We actually have that potential to have that kind of flooding right here this spring,” Gagnon said. “I am personally putting that at about 30 percent that there’s a good chance that this town will have big flooding coming out of Bitter Creek and Killpecker Creek.”

Gagnon said he drove to the end of Signal Drive and walked to the base of White Mountain and saw avalanche chutes, which is not normal for White Mountain and could only add to the potential for flooding.

He suggested the city do more work clearing trees out of the Bitter Creek area from the back of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts upstream all the way to Exit 107, which is several miles. He said there are still a lot of trees that could be obstructions. He also recommended preparing a notice for everyone living in the floodplain letting them know there is a possibility of a flood and include a list of things they can do to prepare, including where they can go and things they should have ready to take with them on a moment’s notice. He also suggested the city create a task force to help with this issue.

Council President Rob Zotti said residents who have drainage areas behind their homes or on their property are the residents’ responsibility to clean them out regularly.

“A big reason why we get a lot of damage within the city is because people are not maintaining their drainage and it causes issues for everybody.” Zotti said. “Just a quick reminder to everybody to pay attention to what’s around you and do what you can to help prevent your neighborhood from flooding.”

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said sometimes residents take their tree-pruning cuttings and toss them into drainage ditches. He said they should not do that because it only adds to the problem.

Zotti said that’s not all that is tossed into drainage ditches. He’s seen everything from tree branches and trash, to concrete blocks, which all contributes to drainage problems.

Councilor Tim Robinson asked if the city was taking any precautions for potential flooding.

Wamsley said last year the fire department received five sandbagging machines and they are ready to deploy those should the city need them. They also have a supply of empty bags and already made arrangements with the streets department on where to dump sand should they need to fill sandbags.

Director of Engineering & Operations Paul Kauchich said they do know there are certain areas where flooding has occurred in the past and they have special purpose tax funded projects that will be completed in the future to help with flooding, but that will not help with this year.