City Council to Consider Opioid Settlement

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider a settlement between the city, the State of Wyoming and Kroger during its meeting Tuesday night.

The resolution the Council will consider is the acceptance of a national opioids settlement with Kroger, which owns and operates the Smith’s Food and Drug grocery store brands. According to the Associated Press in 2023, Kroger agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits filed against the company. Of that amount, $1.2 billion will go to local and state governments in 35 states eligible for compensations.

The settlement is part of a larger group of settlements related to the opioid crisis that has impacted the country. The resolution does not mention the amount the city can expect to receive from the settlement.

Also on the agenda is a presentation of new suicide prevention training by the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition. Additionally, there will be a community introduction for Bo Koepplin, the new Rock Springs High School head football coach.

The Council meets July 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The city streams its meetings through its YouTube Channel and a full agenda can be found here.