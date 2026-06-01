City Council to Discuss Fee Increases

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss a proposed fee schedule for fiscal year 2027, hold a public hearing on the transfer of a retail liquor license and consider a contract for Flaming Gorge Days.

According to the draft fee schedule, most resident fees would increase in FY 2027. Water rates for usage between 268 and 670 cubic feet would rise from $0.02383 to $0.02550 per cubic foot, while rates for usage above 670 cubic feet would increase from $0.02519 to $0.02695 per cubic foot.

The proposed sewer user base rate would increase from $25.80 to $28.80. The water consumption rate used to calculate sewer fees would also increase from $0.059 to $0.06962 per cubic foot.

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A full list of the proposed fee changes can be found here.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the transfer of Wyoming Horse Racing’s retail liquor license. The license, currently used at the Horse Palace at 110 Uinta Drive, would be moved to the business’s new location at 420 Uinta Drive.

The tentative opening date for the new facility is June 15, although construction has not been completed, and the date could change. The Wyoming Liquor Division has approved the application, and the license would remain active at the current location until the new site is ready to open.

Council members will also consider a $9,000 contract with Mandi Campos for Flaming Gorge Days.

Communications Administrator Steve Core said Campos would handle event finances, including processing invoices and paying bills. He also said the contract would not require city funding because it will be paid entirely through sponsorship revenue.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.