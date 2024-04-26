City Council to Host Special Meetings to Negotiate with Unions

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council has two special meetings scheduled next week to negotiate employment contracts with two unions representing city employees.

The special meeting set for Monday at 4 p.m., will involve the Council and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement between the union and the city. The second meeting takes place Tuesday at 5 p.m., and will be between the Council and the United Mine Workers of America Local Union 4893 to negotiate a labor agreement between that union and the city.

Both meetings will take place in the downstairs conference room at City Hall and will involve executive sessions to discuss personnel topics.