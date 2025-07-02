City Encouraged by Flaming Gorge Days Growth

A Flaming Gorge Days attendee looks at the length of a ribboned fried potato in Evers Park June 29, 2025. The City of Green River is encouraged by the attendance seen at the event. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — “All in all, I give it about an A-,” Steve Core, the communications administrator for the City of Green River said when speaking about Flaming Gorge Days Tuesday night.

Core said the city doesn’t have all the attendance numbers finalized yet but said they’re looking good. Core was encouraged by participation in the three-on-three basketball tournament, which attracted 24 youth teams and four “masters” teams. Core believes the tournament will return to its former glory in the coming years and said he’s seeking volunteer help to bring back volleyball and cornhole tournaments in 2026.

Core said the vendor fair had more than 90 vendors in Evers Park during the event, a location that also hosted the Flaming Gorge Days car show.

He also said the number of parade entries was lower than 2024, which he attributed to the parade not occurring during a political year. The parade did attract two political floats — Sweetwater County Commissioner Mary Thoman and Brent Bien for Governor. Thoman won re-election to her commissioner role in 2024 and will continue serving in that capacity until 2028. Bien was the earliest candidate to announce his campaign to be Wyoming’s governor for the 2026 election.

Core said the Saturday concert didn’t have issues as well, which he attributes to the Green River Police Department’s presence near Expedition Island.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the event’s success was due to the volunteers that assisted in hosting the event, saying Flaming Gorge Days continues to grow.