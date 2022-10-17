City Looks at Ordinance Requiring Massage Parlors to Obtain Licenses

ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance aimed at cutting down on illicit massage parlors operating within City limits has been drafted by the City of Rock Springs and is up for review.

During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tomorrow night, the city is hosting a public hearing on two ordinances both directed at regulating massage parlors. One of the ordinances up for review is new, while the other is merely being updated with new language to address illicit massage parlor issues.

The new proposed ordinance states “The City of Rock Springs also recognizes that certain establishments and individuals within the city have used and are using message establishments and massage therapy as a front for illegal prostitution and human sex trafficking…” the ordinance states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The ordinance goes on to state that “pursuant to the authority granted to it by Wyoming Statute 15-1-103(a)(xvi), City of Rock Springs (has) the power to suppress or prohibit houses of prostitution, punish the keepers thereof, and persons resorting thereto, and to suppress any other disorderly and vicious conduct.”

According to the ordinance, the city will regulate massage therapists and massage establishments where prostitution, human sex trafficking and other illegal disorderly, vicious, and injurious activities are taking place. Under this ordinance, massage parlors will be required to obtain a license and masseuses and masseurs will need a massage therapist license. To review the proposed ordinance, click here.

As for updated language, this will occur within the ordinance called “offenses concerning public morals and decencies.” Some of the language to be added to this ordinance is “For the purposes of this article, in addition to the ordinary meaning of the words ‘bawdyhouse, house of assignation, whore house, or house of ill-fame’ the words also include any property in the City at which sexual contact takes places in exchange for consideration.” This ordinance also includes the definition of sexual contact. To review the changes to this ordinance, click here.

Other Business

Under new business, the Council will look over Walmart’s request for a Grab & Go Alcohol Station at its Rock Springs location.

The Council will also review a request from the Urban Renewal Agency for permission to apply for a $15,000 CLG Grant from the Wyoming State Historic Office to assist with paint and wood restoration costs for the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Sweetwater County Events Complex Executive Director Kandi Pendleton is scheduled to give an update to the Council.

To review the entire Council packet, click here. The meeting will take place Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.