City of Green River Committed to Keeping Flaming Gorge Days Alive

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River responded to recent news of the dissolution of Green River Flaming Gorge Days, Inc, and their commitment to keeping the event alive.

Green River Flaming Gorge Days, Inc. committee was formed independently of the City by Council Member Sherry Bushman and other volunteers who played a key role in organizing the most recent event. The intent behind forming this nonprofit organization was to transition the event’s management outside of the City’s direct oversight, recognizing that certain activities are more effectively handled by an external entity due to statutory limitations placed on municipalities.

While there was general support for this new structure, it was understood that any funding from the City would require a formal service-based contract approved by the City Council.

On Oct. 14, 2025, the City Council held a workshop to review the past summer’s Flaming Gorge Days event. The discussion included an overview of City services provided, an introduction to the new committee, and a conversation about the public-private collaboration needed for future success. The City and the committee both acknowledged the importance of early planning—particularly for securing musical talent and managing upfront costs.

At that time, the committee shared an estimated funding need, which was not included in the current City budget and would require separate Council approval. A draft Memorandum of Understanding, led by Bushman, outlined the committee’s responsibilities—largely mirroring the previous year’s efforts. However, due to Bushman’s involvement with the committee, she would not have been able to vote on or influence the final service agreement.

The City began drafting the agreement, but the necessary legal documentation confirming the committee’s nonprofit status had not yet been received. Both parties discussed proceeding with an agreement without the finalized status documents, it was the committee that ultimately decided to dissolve their own organization before an agreement could be finalized and presented to council.

The city affirms the accuracy of Mayor Pete Rust’s statement in the committee’s release: Flaming Gorge Days will continue. The City of Green River and the City Council have expressed commitment to this signature event.

Flaming Gorge Days is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of our community spirit, our local pride, and the people who make Green River such a special place. We are committed to keeping this tradition alive and thriving. Mayor Pete Rust

The 2026 Flaming Gorge Days is scheduled for June 26 and 27, and planning is already underway. The City will work with returning and new volunteers to shape the event and determine funding needs. These details will be shared at an upcoming Council meeting or workshop along with scheduled planning meetings to be held soon.