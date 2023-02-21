City of Green River Prepares for Storm

GREEN RIVER — In preparation for the forecasted blizzard, the City of Green River has announced that City Hall will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and the Green River Recreation Center will open at 1p.m.

The Parks Department plow team will focus on keeping the Police Department and Fire Department facilities cleared. City plow crews will follow the City wide plow plan, and will get to residential streets once primary streets have been plowed.

The City will send out updated information as warranted.