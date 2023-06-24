City of Green River to Start Mosquito Control Next Week

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department announced it plans to begin mosquito control next week with fogging.

The department will have the city fogger do a special run on June 29-30 to cover heavy traffic areas, including the Greenbelt and the two baseball fields. The fogger will operate between 7-9 p.m. both nights when the mosquitos are most active.

The city will then begin nightly fogging on July 5 during the evening hours when adult mosquitoes are active throughout the entire city. Fogging is not a preventative measure, but it kills adult mosquitoes on contact. There is no residual effect of fogging, meaning it is a short-term immediate fix.

It takes the city a week to get through the entire town and the schedule for the July 5 fogging is below. Residents can opt out of having the fogger go by their home by calling 872-6151.

The city has also tentatively scheduled a mosquito flyover for July 10. However, the flyover is dependent on the river flow going down. The mosquito flyover is a preventative measure and the purpose is to target mosquito larvae. During a flyover, the pilot releases a natural substance over large areas of standing water.

For more information about fogging or the flyover, click here.

