City of Green River Tree Board to Give Away Free Trees Today

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Tree Board is set to celebrate Arbor Day today at Expedition Island with a tree giveaway. The celebration takes place from 4-6 p.m.

Three types of trees or shrubs will be available to take home for free, along with planting instructions and tree care advice. A raffle of three $50 gift certificates will take place, from Red White Buffalo, Bomgaards, and Riverside Nursery. There will also be a raffle for a hanging basket, generously donated by Riverside Nursery. Winners will be contacted after the event. Other activities planned include a tree scavenger hunt for kids, if weather allows.

In honor of Arbor Day, and their commitment to our community, Church and Dwight has provided a generous donation of trees to be placed at the new city dog park, prior to opening. They have also donated trees for Medicine Bow Park and have contributed both time and resources to our Arbor Day tree giveaway.

The first 75 citizens to pick up their trees will receive a canvas bag with some samples of products provided by Church and Dwight. The Tree Board, and City of Green River are grateful for the generosity of Church and Dwight, and look forward to continued partnership with the company.

As of 2023, Green River has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” for 40 consecutive years. Green River is the second longest-running Tree City in the great State of Wyoming; second only to Cheyenne.

For more information, please visit the City’s website

