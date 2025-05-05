City of Green River’s Clean Up Week

GREEN RIVER — It’s time for a little spring cleaning.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host its Clean Up Week May 13-17 and residents are encouraged to help beautify the city.

Residents are encouraged to pick up trash and debris, focusing on Green River’s business corridors, educational, and recreation areas within city limits. Volunteers will pick up bags and gloves May 13-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on May 17 at 8-11 a.m. Every group or individual will be able to choose an area in the city to clean. All waste must be placed in a designated dumpster that will have ‘Clean Up Week’ signs on them.

No mattresses or furniture are allowed in clean-up week dumpsters. Shredding bins will be available May 14 on a first-come, first-serve basis. On May 17, the transfer station will host a free day where citizens can bring their trash without it counting to their 1,800-pound yearly limit.

On May 17, the Green River Visitor Center will host a free grab-and-go breakfast for participants who arrive with their clean up items.

Volunteers can sign up in advance from May 12-16 at (307)872-6190 or by email.