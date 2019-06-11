City of Rock Springs Announces Concerts in the Park Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS — A summer full of live local music is right around the corner as the city of Rock Springs has announced its Concerts in the Park Summer Music Series.

All of the concerts will be held at Bunning Park beginning at 7 p.m.

The series begins tomorrow evening, June 12, with the rock band 3D.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The remainder of the June lineup features classic rock band Free Agents on June 19, and country band Buffalo Scout on the June 26.

The music keeps on rolling in July with the following acts:

July 3 – Steve Davis

July 10 – The B#s (classic rock)

July 17 – The EIO Band (polka/variety)

July 18 – BOCES

July 24 – Max-Say-Shun (variety)

The summer concert series wraps up in August with these three performances:

August 7 – Zamtrip (rock)

August 14 – Wyoming Raised (country)

August 21 – Nowhere Fast (classic rock)

All concerts are free to the public, and everyone is welcome to come down to Bunning Park and enjoy a summer full of fun and music. For more information about the City of Rock Springs Summer Concert in the Park Music Series, visit their website today.