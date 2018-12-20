City of Rock Springs Offers Free Christmas Tree Recycling

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring free Christmas tree recycling for the city residents, in which the trees will be recycled into mulch for the city’s tree mulch stockpile.

From December 26 to January 31, residents can bring their Christmas trees to 200 Community Park Dr. to recycle them.

Trees will only be accepted during daylight hours. The city asks that residents remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and tree stands from the tree before recycling.

Only unflocked Christmas trees will be accepted. No wreaths or other green waste.

Trees that are placed curbside go to the landfill. The city asks that residents drop the trees off for recycling instead.