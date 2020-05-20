City of Rock Springs Reminds Candidates about Political Sign Protocols

ROCK SPRINGS — With the Primary Election coming up later this summer, the City of Rock Springs would like to remind all political candidates about the following regulations related to political signs:

1) The display of such signs shall be allowed in any zoning district and shall be limited to aperiod of sixty (60) days immediately preceding any Primary, General, or Special Election to which they refer. The person, party, or parties responsible for the installation of anypolitical sign shall be liable for the removal of the sign within ten (10) days after thePrimary, General, or Special Election to which they refer.

Please see the list below for specific deadlines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Primary Election – Signs May Be Erected June 19, 2020

Primary Election August 18, 2020

Primary Election – Signs Must Be Removed (unsuccessful candidates only) August 28, 2020

General Election – Signs May Be Erected September 4, 2020

General Election November 3, 2020

General Election – Signs Must Be Removed (all) November 13, 2020

2) Total sign area per lot or parcel shall not exceed forty (40) square feet.

3) Signs may be freestanding, single or double faced and may be parallel or perpendicular to the street.

4) Signs located within 40 feet of a street intersection shall not exceed 30 inches in height.

5) No sign shall project beyond the property line of the parcel upon which it is erected.

6) No signs shall be located in any public street right-of-way. Any sign located in a public street right-of-way will be removed by the City of Rock Springs.



For questions about the above-described regulations regarding the placement of political signs, please contact the City of Rock Springs Planning Division at (307) 352-1540.