City of RS Moves Forward with Specific-Purpose Tax Project Process

ROCK SPRINGS — At the Rock Springs City Council meeting earlier this week, the Council voted unanimously to move forward in obtaining designs and bids on several specific-purpose tax projects.

During the last election cycle, the cities, towns, and county proposed a specific-purpose tax for Sweetwater County residents to vote on. As part of the tax, each city, town, and county included a list of proposed projects that would be paid for by the tax. After the tax passed in the 2022 election, the city is now moving forward with those projects.

The following is a list of projects the City of Rock Springs is moving forward with at this time.

Water Facility Odor Control: This project will help alleviate the odor issues the city has had for numerous years due to the bio-solids handling process. The design services will be acquired through a process approved by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, (SLIB). The estimated $8 million project will be funded through the specific-purpose tax, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant, and Sewer Enterprise account funds.

Northeast Water Detention Project: This project will help alleviate some of the flooding issues in the Lionkol, Elk Street, and Desert View School area of the City. The anticipated $3.5 million project will be paid for through the specific-purpose tax.

Killpecker Creek Water Detention Project: This project will help alleviate some of the flooding issues in the Killpecker Creek Drainage from 191 N to the confluence with Bitter Creek. The total cost of this project is estimated at $6.3 million and will be paid for through specific-purpose tax funds.

Wataha Irrigation System Replacement: The Request for Qualifications process was approved and the city will move forward with securing a qualified irrigation architect to design an irrigation system to replace the original 45-year-old system still in place at the White Mountain Golf Course, Wataha Ball Complex, and other areas at the Wataha Recreation area. The project is a complex, multi-million dollar replacement starting at the recreation area’s main pump station and includes all downstream components from the software and control systems to the valves, pipe, control wires and sprinklers.

Ice Arena Chiller System Replacement: The request for proposal process to replace the Ice Rink Chiller System and Family Recreation Center will also move forward. Time is of the essence on this project as indications are that most manufacturers of these types of systems have projected manufacturing lead times of 28-36 weeks. The project may be completed between May and August of 2024, which is during the off-season.