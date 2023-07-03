City Officials Want to Move Forward with Special-Purpose Tax Projects

ROCK SPRINGS — A couple of City of Rock Springs department heads are wanting to move forward with special-purpose tax funded projects.

The Rock Springs Engineering, Operations and Public Services Department and the Parks and Recreation Department are seeking permission from the Rock Springs City Council to procure design services and bids for the Water Facility Odor Control, Northeast water detention, Killpecker Creek water detention, Wataha Irrigation system replacement, and Ice Arena chiller system replacement projects.

In three letters to the City of Rock Springs, Paul Kauchich, Director of Engineering, Operations, and Public Services, briefly explained three of the projects.

Water Facility Odor Control: “This project will help alleviate the odor issues that we have had for numerous years due to the bio-solids handling process,” Kauchich’s letter states. The design services will be acquired through a process approved by the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, (SLIB). The estimated $8 million project will be funded through the specific-purpose tax, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant, and Sewer Enterprise account funds.

Northeast Water Detention Project: “This project will help alleviate some of the flooding issues in the Lionkol, Elk St., and Desert View School area of the City.” The anticipated $3.5 million project will be paid for through the specific-purpose tax.

Killpecker Creek Water Detention Project: “This project will help alleviate some of the flooding issues in the Killpecker Creek Drainage from 191 N to the confluence with Bitter Creek,” according to the letter. The total cost of this project is estimated at $6.3 million and will be paid for through specific-purpose tax funds.

In two letters to the City of Rock Springs, Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansang is asking the city for permission to move forward with two projects.

Wataha Irrigation system replacement: Lansang would like permission to begin the Request for Qualifications process to secure a qualified irrigation architect to design an irrigation system to replace the original 45-year-old system still in place at the White Mountain Golf Course, Wataha Ball Complex and other areas at the Wataha Recreation area. “This is a complex, multi-million dollar replacement starting at the recreation area’s main pump station and including all downstream components from the software and control systems to the valves, pipe, control wires and sprinklers,” Lansang’s letter states.

Ice Arena Chiller System Replacement: Lansang is also seeking permission to move forward with the request for proposal process to replace the Ice Rink Chiller System and Family Recreation Center. “Time is of the essence as indications are that most manufacturers of these types of systems have projected manufacturing lead times of 28-36 weeks,” the letter states. He is hoping the city can complete the project between May and August of 2024, which is during the “off-season.”

Other Business

Clint McJunkin, Tamara Washington, Michelle DiTullio, Krysta Padilla, and Josie Ibarra will be recognized by the Rock Springs Fire Department for their life-saving efforts.

Under resolutions, the Council will review a $30,000 service agreement with the Ray Lovato Recycling Center and a $34,000 service agreement with Sweetwater County Transit Authority.

To review the entire Council agenda, click here. The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at City Hall.