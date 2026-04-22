City Opens Multiple Project Bids Tuesday

City Opens Multiple Project Bids Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council opened several bid submissions for city projects during its meeting Tuesday evening.

There were three bids submitted for the 2026 Crack Seal Phase I Project. The lowest bid was submitted by R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance of Rock Springs for $78,544. A second bid from Asphalt Preservation of Utah was for $80,936, while a third bid for $88,089.50 was submitted by Z&Z Seal Coating of Montana.

Two bids were received for the city’s 2026 Overlay Project. R&D Sweetping submitted a bid of $1,197,149.51, while Kilgore Companies of Rock Springs, doing business as Lewis and Lewis, submitted a bid of $1,227,316.25.

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The 2026 Concrete Replacement Project also received two bids. The lowest was submitted by Debernardi Construction Company of Rock Springs for $409,800. The second bid, submitted by Madsen Construction of Rock Springs, was for $553,430.

The final project bid opening was for the Century West Park Splash Pad Project. Only one bid was submitted and was from Water Boys Construction of Ohio for $474,870.

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