City Seeks Proposals for Flaming Gorge Days Celebrations

GREEN RIVER – The city seeks proposals from event organizers interested in hosting Flaming Gorge Days for the next three years.

A bid posting published on the city’s website Wednesday calls for event planners to submit proposals to resurrect Flaming Gorge Days, with the first event taking place this June. According to the post, the city is committed to providing up to $10,000 a year for three years in exchange for prominent placement in the event’s marketing materials.

The requirements are for Flaming Gorge Days to be a two-day event in late June and is expected to include, at a minimum, a parade, events for children and adults, a concert, and a vendor fair. The organizer will have the freedom to secure additional sponsorships to “enhance the event’s success with the goal to be self-funded by the end of three years.”

Interested parties must submit a proposal to Steve Core, the city’s communications administrator, by Feb. 12. Proposals need to include an organizational profile, a description of the applicant’s vision for Flaming Gorge Days, a budget, a timeline, and references from at least three clients the applicant has worked with.

The Green River City Council will approve the bid award during the Feb. 20 or the March 5 Council meetings, giving the organizer three months to execute their plan for a Flaming Gorge Days celebration, with June 29-30 representing the final weekend of the month.