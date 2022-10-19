City to Revoke Hand Up Food Cart Permit after Receiving Complaints

ROCK SPRINGS — With a letter in her hand, Hand Up Food Cart operator Laurie Davis addressed the Rock Springs City Council last night to find out why her home occupation conditional use permit was being revoked.

The food cart aims to lend a hand up to those with food insecurities in the community through food donations. It supplements the food bank and mobile food drive when they can’t meet the needs of the public.

This wasn’t the first time Davis addressed the Council about her food cart. The city found a way for the business to remain open after receiving complaints about it operating without a permit back in June 2021. The Council decided to try a “loophole” the Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Commission recommended and the food cart remained open.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Davis came armed with a letter last night that stated on June 8, 2021, a business license and home occupation conditional use permit to operate the food cart out of a shed next to Davis’ home was issued with certain conditions.

“We have received numerous complaints over the past 16 months with regards to the operation of the nonprofit home occupation,” the letter states. “The ‘commercial type’ use within a residential district is disturbing to the neighborhood and does not preserve its residential area.”

The letter continues that while the need for this type of service is there, this may not be the best location for it. Davis has until January 1, 2023 to run the cart at 1049 Truman Street.

“We are extending the date to get through the holidays and allow plenty of time for you to pursue another location, if you choose,” the letter explained.

The entire letter is below.

The Discussion

“I’m not understanding why it’s being taken away from me,” Davis said. “The community needs it.”

Davis said the shed the food it stored in is clean, organized and she has a refrigerator and freezer to store meat, cheese and other food products. She added it even has a ramp up to the shed for those who need to use it. She spoke passionately about how many people use the food cart, which is run off of donations.

Mayor Tim Kaumo said the city has received numerous complaints after it asked her to abide by the conditions of the permit.

“I’ve done everything you’ve asked me,” Davis said.

Kaumo said most of the complaints pertain to the amount of extra traffic the food cart has brought to the area and safety concerns about parking. He asked Davis if she has other areas in mind outside of the residential area to run the food cart.

Davis said she’s not going to move it to another area because it’s located near low-income housing and a school which is where most of the donations go.

City Planner Cathy Greene said the food cart is operating more like a retail business in a residential area with too many people coming in and out of the area to pick up food.

Greene said it was supposed to operate with coordinated pickup times to reduce the traffic. She added she knows there is a need for this service in the community and offered to help Davis find a new location before the permit is revoked.

Davis said she couldn’t think of anywhere else in that area to run the food cart and she will not move it out of the Truman area because of the need.

There is no other food cart around that area. She acknowledged the increase in traffic, but said it’s not from the food cart. She said it’s from FedEx, UPS, and DoorDash drivers delivering goods that has increased the traffic.

Greene said she can appeal the revocation with the Planning and Zoning Commission or find a new location. City Attorney Rick Beckwith said they would need to resolve the issue with Planning and Zoning or the Board of Adjustment and not City Council. It’s unclear if Davis will appeal the decision or find a new location.

Other Business

The Council approved Walmart’s request for a Grab & Go Alcohol Station.

The Council approved a request from the Urban Renewal Agency for permission to apply for a $15,000 CLG Grant from the Wyoming State Historic Office to assist with paint and wood restoration costs for the Rock Springs Historical Museum.