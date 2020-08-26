City Waives Fees for Green River Youth Sports

GREEN RIVER — Because of a shortened season due to COVID-19, the Green River City Council approved the waiver of fees for several different youth leagues in Green River. Green River Little League requested either a waiver of fees or a reduced amount.

At the Council meeting August 18 , the council decided to waive all youth fees for 2020. The decision will mean five different leagues will not have to pay a user fee for this year. The Council did not think it would be fair to waive fees for one league and not the others.

The decision will save Little League $2,244. The Green River Knights, the local legion baseball team, will save $390, girls softball $768, youth football $780 and Spurs soccer $450. In all, the savings is $4,632.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fees for 2021 will be charged by the city. The fees are used to offset the cost for city crews to prep the fields for competition.