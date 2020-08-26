City Waives Fees for Green River Youth Sports

City Waives Fees for Green River Youth Sports

SweetwaterNOW file photo

GREEN RIVER — Because of a shortened season due to COVID-19, the Green River City Council approved the waiver of fees for several different youth leagues in Green River. Green River Little League requested either a waiver of fees or a reduced amount.

At the Council meeting August 18 , the council decided to waive all youth fees for 2020. The decision will mean five different leagues will not have to pay a user fee for this year. The Council did not think it would be fair to waive fees for one league and not the others.

The decision will save Little League $2,244. The Green River Knights, the local legion baseball team, will save $390, girls softball $768, youth football $780 and Spurs soccer $450. In all, the savings is $4,632.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fees for 2021 will be charged by the city. The fees are used to offset the cost for city crews to prep the fields for competition.

Related Articles

Game and Fish to Host Trapping Meetings

Game and Fish to Host Trapping Meetings

RSHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

RSHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

GRHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

GRHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

FEHS Volleyball | 2020 Preview

FEHS Volleyball | 2020 Preview