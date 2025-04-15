Civic Center and Chickens on the Rock Springs Agenda Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS –– Rock Springs City Hall is going to be a busy place Tuesday with a town hall meeting scheduled about the Rock Springs Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. and the potential passage of an ordinance allowing residents to keep chickens on their property during the Rock Springs City Council’s meeting at 7 p.m.

The city’s parks and recreation department hosted a survey on its website regarding the civic center. According to a study conducted for the department, the building has severe structural issues. While the costs to address the building’s problems may amount in the millions, an official decision hasn’t been made as to what should be done with the building. One option on council members’ minds is to close the building completely, which was something Councilman Larry Hickerson alluded to during a question he asked about hiring a vacant recreation supervisor position at the April 1 Council meeting.

“If this gets approved and down the line we end up closing the civic center, is that going to put us with too much top-heavy supervision at the rec. center when they all move over, if they move over,” Hickerson asked.

The short answer to that question is no, as the department has other areas where the employees could be utilized.

The Council tabled the third reading and subsequent vote on the chicken ordinance April 1 and could bring the ordinance back on the table and follow through with a vote either approving or killing the proposal. The ordinance was tabled to allow the committee set to work on the proposal an opportunity to provide the Council with its recommendation.

Both meetings take place at Rock Springs City Hall and are open to the public. A full Council agenda is available here. The Council meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.