Civic Center Closure Returns to Rock Springs Council Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS – The fate of the Rock Springs Civic Center will likely be decided during the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The center’s closure is listed as the first resolution the Council will discuss. It was originally placed on the May 6 Council agenda, but the Council voted to table the resolution following requests from residents to keep the center open. Mayor Max Mickelson told residents they had two weeks to provide the city with a plan to keep it open that didn’t involve selling the city’s golf course. The closure proposal is spurred by issues with the center’s roof and other problems related to deferred maintenance of the building, as well as reduced funding and concerns about how the city would fund the needed maintenance for the center and other facilities the city owns. If the resolution is not removed from the table, it will die. The Council can reintroduce the resolution at a future meeting.

The Council will also consider a memorandum of understanding between the city and Sweetwater County to use a portion of the grassy area at the Health and Human Services building for a sculpture to depict Rock Springs landmarks and landscapes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additionally, the Council will determine if it will approve a request from Maverik to transfer a retail liquor license to the Maverik store at 1504 9th St.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and takes place at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. The full agenda can be found here.