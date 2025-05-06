Civic Center Decision Looms as Conflict Between Mayor and Councilman Continues

ROCK SPRINGS – The future of the Rock Springs Civic Center has been a tumultuous issue in the city.

As the Rock Springs City Council prepares to decide the fate of the aging facility Tuesday night, a group is calling for residents to come together and save the building. Additionally, a loose timeline already exists to close the civic center, having been sent out to Council members last month. Meanwhile, the issue has become another flashpoint of conflict between the city’s mayor and its freshman Council member.

SweetwaterNOW sought access to emails sent and received by Council members regarding the civic center through a public records request to the city. In those emails, Parks and Recreation Department Director J.J. Syvrud discussed a timeline moving forward with the civic center’s closure as far back as March. Following a vote either Tuesday or May 20 if the vote is tabled, the civic center will likely close during the upcoming summer or fall.

“Following the meeting, I was getting caught up on the dates as we move forward with the Civic Center closure process,” he wrote to the city’s building committee March 11. “I want to outline the key steps and dates to ensure we stay on track and aligned. Please add or comment on anything you see that isn’t going to work, or if you have a better thought. This is moving ultra quick for something like this so adjust dates if they aren’t working as well.”

The outline started with a March 18 presentation to the building committee that presented the decision framework, rationale for closure and the next steps for the city. The timeline then led to a public outreach beginning April 1 that announced the closure plans and set up a public workshop for residents to learn more about the rationale behind the closure.

The exact date for the closure to be determined according to Syvrud’s email. The department would need to finalize its communication strategy, as well as the relocation of programs and staff to begin the process determining a future use for the facility.

At least one Council member has decided closing the civic center is the right move to make, saying further cuts wouldn’t be needed to the parks and recreation budget if it happens.

“I can’t believe I’m saying g (sic) this, but if the vote is close, I will kill the Civic Center, after that I think we will have gutted them enough,” Councilman Larry Hickerson wrote in an email to Mickelson April 10.

Conflict Brews Between Mayor and Councilman

Rock Springs City Councilman Rick Milonas. File photo

The civic center issue has also become another flashpoint in an ongoing conflict between Mickelson and Councilman Rick Milonas. Milonas proposed a tour of the civic center for a taskforce he selected, allowing them to review the issues reported in the building for an independent set of assessments and recommendations. Mickelson responded by alleging Milonas is acting outside of his responsibilities, accusing Milonas of pursuing a private agenda.

“Regardless of the number of times I tell you you are acting outside your role and authority as a member of city council, you persist in acting beyond the scope of your authority,” Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson told Milonas he doesn’t have the authority to assemble a task force and reminded him about the city’s special meeting to discuss the challenges the parks and recreation department faces. He also reminded Milonas that the city’s residents have eight elected council members who are responsible for reviewing the information provided to them.

“If your group would like to access the public areas, they are of course welcome. I will not take more staff time up by holding a tour for a select group of people,” Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson believes Milonas’ behavior inhibits the Council’s work and alleges threats Milonas sends regarding taking an issue to either local media or social media won’t deter him from attempting to do the right thing.

“I cannot be threatened out of doing the right thing and certainly cannot be threatened into doing the wrong thing,” Mickelson wrote. “I am deeply disappointed you are persisting in using your service as a council member as an opportunity to pursue your private agenda.”

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson. SweetwaterNOW file photo.

Mickelson previously criticized Milonas for comments he allegedly made at a local supermarket shortly after Milonas started his Council term and referenced it in his response. (Milonas later shared his side of the story.)

“Given your public statement that you don’t know if city employees are corrupt and incompetent, I question what you hope to accomplish in your time on council and implore you to focus on serving your constituents through your appropriate role rather than pursuing your own agenda,” he wrote. “In future, should you wish to threaten me, I ask you do it in a public meeting so everyone can assess our individual job performance.”

According to Mickelson’s email, contentious communication between the two dates back to 2023 when Milonas filed a lawsuit against the city.

“Given our correspondence from 2023 when you were suing our city and your indication that I needed to grow a spine and direct staff to violate state statute, I understood you have a deeply personal issue with the city and myself,” Mickelson wrote to Milonas.