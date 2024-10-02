Civic Center Needs Some Work, But Costs are Unknown

ROCK SPRINGS – The nearly 100-year-old Rock Springs Civic Center has a number of building issues needing to be addressed as it approaches its centennial.

The Civic Center was briefly discussed during a presentation about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday evening. Cost associated with the various abatement projects isn’t known, as a full structural assessment will be needed to determine those costs.

Built in 1929, the original building foundation remains strong, though the foundation for the 1978 addition is failing according to BerryDunn, the consultant working with the city.

Additionally, the upper men’s locker room and the balcony above the pool leading to the men’s locker room are structurally failing. The roof has numerous leaks and requires a full replacement, the locker rooms and restrooms need an update to meet ADA requirements, and the pool itself is sinking on one corner faster than the others.

There is some good news for the city as the 2005 foundation repairs conducted in some areas appears to be working.

According to the consultant’s report, the civic center does have a lot of community support, with it being ranked as a priority for funding by residents. A survey conducted by BarryDunn revealed residents view the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, civic center, and Blairtown Park as funding priorities.

However, the civic center also represents a small money pit for the parks and recreation department. From 2019 to 2023, the civic center accounted for 10.4% of revenue and 18.1% of expenses for the department. The family recreation center was much closer to breaking even, with it representing 35.2% of expenditures and 32.5% of revenue during the same period. Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Golf Course is a moneymaker for the department, generating 56.5% of the department’s revenue while being 26.9% of expenditures.

Until the estimated costs are known, the city isn’t in a position to address the problems at the civic center. Mayor Max Mickelson said the master plan is part of a larger process that will involve various stakeholders, the city’s parks and recreation advisory board, and department staff.

“Nothing is getting closed tomorrow,” Mickelson said. “It will be a multi-year process.”