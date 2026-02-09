Claire “Cindy” O’Dwyer (May 30, 1954 – Febuary 4, 2026)

Claire “Cindy” (Jacob) O’Dwyer, a devoted educator, legendary swim coach, and beloved matriarch, was called peacefully home to God on February 4, 2026. A woman of immense grit and even greater kindness, Cindy spent her life pouring her heart into her family, her swimmers, and her many hobbies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ellen Claire Jacob. Her legacy is survived by her husband, Padraic, her daughters Siobhan O’Dwyer and Sinead O’Dwyer (James Hane), her grandson Aksel Hane, and her nine brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly – Bob Jacob (Cheryl), Barbara (Jim) Klotz, Kathy (Jeff) Thomas, Karen Walker, Susan (Loren) Schlagel, Janet Warg (Bill Hansen), Timothy (Stephanie) Jacob, Greg (Trish) Jacob, and Jon (Kelli) Jacob.

Born in Philadelphia on May 30, 1954, Cindy grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. In her youth, she was vivacious—an elite American record holder swimmer, a quick-witted class clown excellent in academics, a competitive sister, and an Avalon Beach regular. After graduating from Archbishop Wood High School—where she met the love of her life, Padraic—she earned her degree in Education from West Chester University. In a move that defined her bold and persistent spirit, Cindy followed her heart (and sweetheart) to Green River, Wyoming. She married Padraic on August 11, 1984, and began a career enriching lives. She established Sweetwater County School District’s first Special Education program focused on vocational readiness, giving her students tools to build independent lives. The program was later adopted statewide by the Wyoming Board of Education. When her children were born, Claire gave every ounce of her energy to them. She volunteered at school events, helped with homework or editing papers, made homemade bunkbeds, dresses, Halloween costumes, and Christmas Decor – all while never missing their sports, music, or ballet recitals. Most of all, she did this while setting a wonderful example of selflessness.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Cindy’s impact on the youth of Wyoming was perhaps most visible on the pool deck where she began coaching her daughters in Green River, Rock Springs, and then Jackson. For almost 30 years, “Coach Cindy” was a fixture in the swimming community, not just for swimmers on her own teams, but for those across the state. She taught countless athletes how to improve their technique and times; but her true mission was teaching them how to be hard workers, exemplary teammates, and people of high character. She served on the Wyoming Swimming Board of Directors, including numerous years as president, improving the organization to ensure success for future generations. In her time, she led teams to multiple Championships and was named Wyoming Swimming Incorporated’s Coach of the Year. Adding to her swimming accolades, in 2004 she was inducted to Archbishop Wood High School Hall of Fame for her success as a student, high school athlete and coach at her alma mater, and beyond.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Through her early life Cindy found peace and joy in many hobbies, including sewing, crafting, cooking, and horses. She introduced English riding to Green River, was a show jumper, and did team roping and barrel racing. Using her gentle spirit, she broke a wild horse. Later in life, when she wasn’t at the pool, she was found in the kitchen, skiing, kayaking, hiking, hosting and touring her family around Wyoming, or most often tending to her garden.

Claire was stubborn and a “fighter” in the truest sense. Despite living with rheumatoid arthritis for 40 years, and navigating numerous related complications, she refused to let pain dim her joy. Through everything in her life, she was determined. When she put her mind to things, nothing was insurmountable. Claire was a woman of deep faith and quiet generosity, with an innate ability to sense when a neighbor or friend needed a helping hand.

Cindy’s life was a testament to commitment—to her husband, her children, her swimmers, and God. She leaves behind a world made more beautiful by the flowers, bushes and trees she planted and most importantly the countless lives she shaped.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday 2/10. Monday night there will be a viewing starting at 6 PM concluding with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Both will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Jackson, WY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for Alzheimer’s Research at the Cleveland Clinic in memory of Claire at give.ccf.org/ALZCOD.