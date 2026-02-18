Clara Julia Lambright Marshall Meduna (September 27, 1939 – February 14, 2026)

With hearts full of love and gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we announce that our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Clara Julia Lambright Marshall Meduna, 86, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on February 14, 2026, surrounded by her devoted family. It feels only fitting that she left this world on a day devoted to love—because love was truly at the heart of who she was.

Julia was born on September 27, 1939, in Merced, California to Leonard Lambright and Zola McClellan Lambright. She was raised in Delta, Utah where she grew up surrounded by the love of her angle mother, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she shared a bond that felt no different from being raised side by side. Her early years were marked by enduring connections, joyful laughter, steadfast faith, and tender heartaches that shaped the woman she would become. Julia loved school and learning, and was an active member of the Delta High School Class of 1956.

On October 19, 1956, she married her beloved, Milton Waymond Marshall (who she lovingly called Marsh) in Delta, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on April 28, 1964. They moved to Toole, Utah and together they built a life centered on family, welcoming and raising ten beloved children. Their home was a place of warmth, connection, and unwavering love.

In 1975, Julia and Milt moved their family from Tooele to Rock Springs, where they planted deep roots. Rock Springs became the setting for decades of family dinners, holiday gatherings, friendships, church service, and cherished memories that will live on for generations.

Julia was extraordinarily gifted and endlessly creative. She saw beauty everywhere and had the remarkable ability to create it with her own hands. She loved traveling, drawing, painting, writing, crafting, and cake decorating. Her dedication to perfecting her skills carried her to England to study the art of fondant cake decorating. She later shared that talent by opening her own business, “The Pie’s the Limit,” alongside her daughter Suzette. She used her talent not just to bake and create, but to enhance the moments that mattered and added beauty and meaning to life’s celebrations.

In addition to owning a business, she worked for many years as a cashier at Albertsons, in food services at Pilot Butte Elementary school, and other service-related positions, each one adding to her rich life experience. No matter the job, she approached people with kindness and respect. Her smile was warm, her words were gentle, and people felt better simply being near her.

Julia loved music, especially beautiful classical pieces. She adored classic films and musicals, good books, and meaningful conversation. But nothing brought her greater happiness than her family. She was the heart of her home and the steady anchor of her posterity.

A lifelong, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Julia loved her Savior deeply. Her testimony was quiet but unwavering. She served valiantly in many callings, including Young Women’s President, Primary President, Relief Society President, and in the Stake Relief Society Presidency. She uplifted countless women, children, and youth with her compassion, wisdom, and Christlike love. She didn’t just teach the gospel—she lived it.

After the passing of her beloved husband of 54 years, Julia was blessed to find companionship again when she married Henry (Hank) Meduna on December 31, 2012. Through this beautiful union, she gained a treasured relationship with Hank’s son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Colleen Meduna and their family.

Beyond her immediate family, Kerry and Tucker Downs held a special place in her heart, and she considered them a cherished part of her honorary family.

Julia’s greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was her family. She was a devoted, tender-hearted mother and the most loving grandmother. Her posterity—30 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren—was her treasure. Each one deeply loved. She remembered birthdays, milestones, and small details of their lives. She prayed for her family daily and celebrated their successes as if they were her own.

She is survived by her children: Larry Marshall of Escalante, Utah; Steven (Tina) Marshall of Casper; Shawn (Michelle) Marshall of Rock Springs; Steffani (Albert) Baughman of Winter Garden, Florida; Suzette (Ed) Williams of Rock Springs; and Stacee (Chuck) Hanson of Rock Springs; her sister Darlene (Willy) Stewart of Fallon, Nevada; her brother Denny (Elly) Walkenshaw of Las Vegas, Nevada; and generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry her love forward.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her brothers Leo Lambright, Avalon Lambright, and Merrill Lambright; her husband Milton Waymond Marshall and husband Henry Meduna; her children Suzanne Marshall, Cathy (Dan) Newman, Jerry (Robin) Marshall, and Paul (Miranda) Marshall; and her precious great-grandson, Paxton Shawn Marshall.

Faith, creativity, and unconditional love were the threads that ran through Julia’s life. Though our hearts ache in her absence, we rejoice in the promise of eternal families and find peace knowing that she is reunited with those who went before her. Her love will remain the guiding light of our family, always.

Funeral services will be held on February 21, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Chapel (3315 White Mountain Boulevard) in Rock Springs. A viewing will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial and interment will follow at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.