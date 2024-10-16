Clara Mae Knoell (October 28, 1933 – October 15, 2024)

Clara Mae Knoell, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Sage View Care Center. She was an eight year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and former resident of Saratoga, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Laramie Wyoming October 28,1933 to James and Josephine (Anderson) Quealy.

Mrs. Knoell attended schools in Carbon County for her early education, including Elk Mountain, Hanna and Saratoga Wyoming. She graduated from University Prep in Laramie, WY with the class of 1951.

After graduation she attended the University of Wyoming and worked as a dental assistant.

While visiting her parents at the A Bar A ranch near Encampment, Wyoming she met Bud (Jack T.) Knoell. They were married October 9, 1954 at St. James Episcopal Church in Encampment and spent their early married years working on ranches in Carbon County. Two daughters were born: Ramona Dawn in 1955 and Sherri Gayle in 1960.

In 1965 they bought the Treasure Island Ranch on the North Platte River and spent the next 53 years there until Clara Mae moved to Rock Springs in 2018 to be near her daughter. Clara Mae managed the fishing cabins on the place, making many lasting friendships among the people she rented to. After closing the cabins, she worked in the office at River Street Motors until retirement.

Clara Mae was a devoted mother and took good care of her girls. She helped raise many 4H steers and saddled horses before her daughters were tall enough to lift the saddle themselves. She breathed a sigh of relief every year when County Fair was over. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal church serving on the vestry and in the altar guild. In later years she went to monthly meetings of the “dish club” with her friends: Mary Alice, Imogene, Ardis, Elva and Merle. Clara Mae volunteered at the Thrift Store and enjoyed visiting with anyone who came in. She cared for her grandsons while her daughter went back to school. She and Bud liked watching the PBR and sometimes went to bull-riding events. They were Wyoming Cowboy fans and spent their 60th wedding anniversary at a football game in Laramie. She loved the mountains of Wyoming, especially Elk Mountain where she remembered many happy times as a child with her grandparents John and Hilda Anderson.

In 2018 while living at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Clara Mae suffered a stroke and after was a resident of Sage View Care Center until her death.

Clara Mae is survived by her daughter Ramona (Jay) Beach of Brookings Oregon, Grandchildren Griffin Beach of Rock Springs, Hayden Beach of Casper WY, Tessa Beach of Bridger MT and Andrew Apostolou (Katy) of Georgia, four great grandchildren a niece Bunny (Kevin) McComb of Cortez, CO, cousins John Anderson and Connie (Jerold) Beckham of Encampment.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bud, her daughter Sherri, her parents James Quealy and Josephine Roberts, step father Ted Roberts, sister Mary Jo Knoell, brother-in-law Ody Knoell and niece Jody Knoell.

Cremation will take place; a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Saint James Episcopal Church, 812 McCaffrey Avenue, Encampment, Wyoming.

Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Encampment Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Clara Mae’s memory to Cathedral Home for Children, 4989 N 3rd Street, Laramie, Wyoming 82072.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.