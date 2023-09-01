Clara (Peternel) Tipp (July 27, 1928 – July 25, 2023)

Clara (Peternel) Tipp entered into eternal rest on July 25, 2023, just two days shy of her 95th birthday. She passed away in Pinole, California where her son and daughter-in-law reside.

Clara was the youngest of six children and first generation American born to Frank and Mary (Kobler) Peternel on July 27, 1928, in (Blairtown) Rock Springs, Wyoming. A longtime resident of her birthplace, she moved just five years ago to Pinole, California to be closer to family due to health concerns.

Clara received her formal education in her hometown and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1946. Upon graduating she worked at the local Newberry’s Department Store where she met the manager, George Tipp. They married on July 2, 1949, in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

She was a lifelong member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and was always willing to lend a helping hand with Church duties. She also enjoyed preparing wonderful home cooked meals for family and friends and baking “Potica Bread”, looked forward to bowling and her yearly trip to Wendover to “try her luck” at the slot machines.

Clara suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s in her waning years, but still could recall distant memories of her family and childhood friends Pauline Demshar and the Tolar girls from Blairtown. She reminisced about the Polka Dances (with the grapes hanging from the ceiling) at the Slovinski Dom.

Let it be said, “You can take the girl out of Rock Springs…but you can’t take Rock Springs out of the girl”.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband and daughter Dianne (Tipp) Monroe, brother Frank (Melva) Peternel, sisters Anna and Cecelia (both who passed away at young ages), Mary Peternel and Francis (Frank) Dernovich.

Survivors include son Gary (Colleen) Tipp of Pinole, California. Nephews Vincent Peternel, Larry Dernovich, Rob Dernovich (Micheline) all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Don Dernovich (Kathy) of Nebraska.

Cremation has taken place; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations to the charities dear to Clara’s heart; Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

