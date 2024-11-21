Clare Anna Lansang (September 12, 1929 – November 19, 2024)

Clare Anna Lansang, 95, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and former resident of Denver. She died following a courageous battle with cancer for the past six months.

She was born September 12, 1929 in Long Beach, California; the daughter of Anna A. Keith.

Clare attended schools in Denver and was a 1947 graduate of Cathedral Catholic High School. Clare received her Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life, Dr. Rodolfo R. Lansang July 23, 1960 in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines. He preceded her in death February 18, 2019.

Clare worked for General Rose Hospital in Denver for 11 years as a medical technician.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Right to Life. Clare was a tireless servant and volunteer at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and was always willing to give her time and talents wherever she was needed. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include five sons, David Lansang and wife Carline of Rock Springs, Mark Lansang of Pocatello, Idaho, Joseph Lansang and wife Shellie of Grand Junction, Colorado, Francis Alexander Lansang M.D. and wife Myriam of Douglas, and Matt Lansang of Longmont, Colorado; two daughters, Suzanne Lansang of Denver, and Diane Wheeler and husband Doug of Norman, Oklahoma; five sisters-in-law, Teresita Gomez, Sister Pia Lansang, Ellen Lansang, Minda Lansang and Lolita Lansang all of Manila, Philippines; 14 grandchildren, Sean Lansang, Andrew Lansang, Ashlee Lansang, Jessica England and husband Stuart, Alissa Wesley and husband Brian, Rebekah Wheeler, Timothy Lansang, Sophie Lansang, Audrey Lansang, Gabriella Lansang, Sarah Ellis and husband Justin, Brandy Wilson and husband Matt, Ryun Valdez and wife Gabby, Zachary Valdez; 14 great-grandchildren, Rudy Lansang, Brooks Lansang, Harrison Lansang, Joseph England, Jacob England, Cheyenne England, Carson Wesley, Grayson Wesley, Ramsie Wesley, Kamden Ellis, Hudson Ellis, Marleigh Wilson, Braden Wilson, and Marek Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Rodolfo R. Lansang; mother, Anna Keith; her father and mother in law, Jose and Trinidad Lansang; three sisters-in-law, Carmen Lansang, Sister Josephine Lansang, and Amanda Carlos; four brothers-in-law, Jose Lansang, Ramonsito Lansang, Manny Lansang, and Monsignor Francisco Lansang; son-in-law, Joseph M. DiGiorgio; one great-grandson, Russell W. England; and several nieces.

The family respectfully requests donations in Clare’s memory to Inside Connections, 731 C Street, Building B, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs. A vigil with rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.