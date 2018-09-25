Class of 1978 Donates $700 to The Giving Pack Project

Rock Springs–New and old united in the Rocks Springs High School on the 24th, when the graduating class of 1978 donated $700 to The Giving Pack Project, a project dedicated to stamping out hunger by providing children in need with a backpack full of food at the end of every week. Each Bag contains two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks, and three dinners.

According to The Giving Pact Project, each bag costs about $5 a week and helps over a hundred students from six different schools: Desert View Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Headstart, Overland Elementary, Sage Elementary, and Walnut Elementary.