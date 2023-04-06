Class of 2023 Can Now Apply for Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission has announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship.

Students of the graduating class of 2023 can apply now. The Board of County Commissioners will select three local students to receive a $1,000 scholarship during their May 16 meeting. 

Applicants can use the money to attend the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming community college.  All forms and letters of recommendation must be received no later than April 24, 2023. 

The application can be found on the county website under Departments, Board of County Commissioners, Forms, County Commissioners Scholarship Application, or by clicking here.

