Class of 2024 Receives Diplomas Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS – Tonight’s Rock Springs High School graduation will feature addressed by the class speakers, student awards and musical interludes.

The ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium, and will begin with the Processional Parade performed by the RSHS Band, followed by the National Anthem by members of the RSHS Choir. Senior Class President Presley Frink will welcome attendees, which is then followed by the Senior Principal Honors Recognition by Benjamin Straka. Seventeen seniors will receive the senior principal honors.

Class Salutatorian Tyler Davies will speak to graduates, which will then be followed by an address by Valedictorian Claire Edman. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern will present the All Around Senior Award, which will then be followed by the presentation of the Class of 2024 and awarding diplomas. Edman and Davies will lead the seniors in the tassel toss and the school song and recessional will end the event.

For those who would like to watch the Class of 2024 graduate can stream the ceremony on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.