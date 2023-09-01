Claudia Rae Troester (February 8, 1943 – August 19, 2023)

Claudia Rae Troester, 80, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 44 years and former resident of West Jordan, Utah.

Mrs. Troester was born February 8, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the daughter of Richard G. Lucas and Odessa R. Smalling.

She attended schools in Copperton, Utah.

Claudia married the love of her life Glenn L. Troester Sr. July 16, 1960 in Centerville, Utah.

She owned and operated Claudia’s Floral for five years in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She along with her sister Kristine Madsen owned and operated Desert Rose for three years together.

Mrs. Troester was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She taught Faith Formation Classes for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; art; interior decorating and going to the casino.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn L. Troester Sr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Glenn L, Troester Jr. and wife Chae of Lander, Wyoming; James F. Troester and wife Tricia of South Jordan, Utah; Joseph G. Troester and wife Ginger of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Frank L. Troester and wife Tiffany of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Carrie S, Perry and husband James of West Jordan, Utah; two sisters, Kristine Madsen and husband David of Rock Springs; Wyoming; Cynthia Roberts of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Vicki Lucas of Riverton, Utah; 16 grandchildren, Jacob G. Troester; Jack C. Troester; Dominic J. Perry; Samuel J. Perry; Cassie M. Black; Amanda R. Brumley; Anthony J. Troester; Caroline Morley; Sarah Valenzuela; Danielle Sheridan; Shelby Prine; Jessica Ebeler; Teyha Burton; Graci Troester; Payton Turnwall and Wesley Austin; 27 great-grandchildren- one great-great-grandchild; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard G. Lucas Jr.; Raymond J, Lucas; one sister, Kathleen Bianchi; one brother-in-law, Ronald Bianchi.

Cremation will take place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

