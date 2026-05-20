Clay Wilde (March 26, 1960 – May 14, 2026)

Clay Wilde passed away at the age of 66 in his home in Payson, Utah on May 14, 2026. He was born on March 26,1960 to Jon and RaNae Wilde of McKinnon.

He grew up on the J.R. Ranch, living his youth as a real Wyoming cowboy and rancher. Clay had two younger sisters, Lisa Rosenberg of Springville, Utah, Melanie Nelson of Provo, Utah, and a younger brother Darren of Springville, Utah. A ranch hand from Peru, was introduced to the Wilde family around the year 2000 — Rolando became like a brother to Clay as they worked together on the ranch.

Clay served a full time mission in Belgium. He loved the church and made sure those in his life knew how he felt in his faith. After serving a full time mission, he attended college, studying to become a sports broadcaster. At age 36, Clay welcomed a daughter, Irelynd. She remained what he was most proud of throughout his life. He loved her with all his heart.

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It is an understatement to say Clay Wilde loved sports. Watching and talking about sports was his favorite pastime. Sports are rarely just about the final score: they are about loyalty, and shared moments, and he shared this love with several close friends. He also always enjoyed playing golf and taking his ATV out for a mountain ride. Later in life, Clay moved back to help his Dad with the ranch until both his parents had passed. He then moved to Payson, Utah in 2024 where he purchased his very first home. He lived in a wonderful area at the end of a quiet neighborhood and became friends with his neighbors and those in his ward.

Clay was consistent when it came to joining family events, he always loved a home cooked meal and spending time with loved ones. He was loved and he will be missed, but he is welcomed home by loving parents and a Father in Heaven, providing an embrace of peace, love, and reunion that death cannot diminish.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McKinnon Chapel, 27 Old Hwy 414, McKinnon, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the McKinnon Cemetery.