Clayton D. Muir (May 29, 1960 – December 6, 2018)

MANILA, Utah– Clayton D. Muir, 58, of Manila, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 29, 1960 in Ogden, UT, the son of Rusty Muir and Lynn Lux Muir. He attended schools in Manila and graduated from Manila High School with the class of 1978.

Clayton married Penny Beck December 5, 1980 in McKinnon, WY. He was employed at OCI Chemical Mine for 34 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, and known to be a dare devil. He loved meeting new friends and had a million of them. He was a passionate Denver Bronco fan.

Survivors include his wife Penny Muir of Manila; son Rusty Muir of Vernal; sister Vicky Walters of Manila; mother Lynn Muir of Ogden, UT; brothers Rowdy Muir and wife Valree of McKinnon and Jerry Muir of Manila; sister Becky Linger and husband Alan of Colorado; grandchildren, Saige Walters, Morgan Walters, and Connor Muir; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father Rusty Muir and daughter Heidi Muir.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm, noon Monday, December 10, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manila Chapel, Manila, UT. A viewing will be held from 11 am until time of services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Manila Cemetery, Manila, UT.

