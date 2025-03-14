Cleo ‘Jo’ Gagnon (Sep. 8, 1931 – March 11, 2025)

Cleo ‘Jo’ Gagnon, age 93 of Waseca, formerly of Apple Valley, died on the evening of Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca.

Jo was born in Fargo, ND, on September 8, 1931, to parents Conrad and Blanche (Bushee) Lysne. After graduating from Cathedral High School in Crookston (she earned her Associate’s Degree at Inver Hills Community College) she worked at her parents’ business until she met her future husband, Ed. On March 1, 1952 Jo married Edward A. Gagnon in Crookston. Unfortunately, Ed passed away when he was only 57 years old, and Jo’s daughter, Jennifer, died nine years later. Ed and Jo also lost an infant son. These losses weighed heavily on Jo over the years, but they also led her to greatly value time spent with her surviving family. She had a particular soft spot for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved to follow their activities and be involved in their lives. Jo was an independent woman who walked over four miles each day until she was well into her eighties and she was very proud to have lived on her own until she was ninety one.

Jo is survived by two daughters, Debra Houtkooper and Paula Gagnon; son-in-law, Mike (Natalia) Peterson; special partner, Jim Forberg; brother, Myron Lysne; little sister, Suzie Nomis; sister-in-law Kitty Gagnon; four grandchildren: Jessica (Scott) Hacker, Abby (Matt) Dettmer, Adam (Kori) Peterson, and Nathan (Jessica) Peterson; four great-grandchildren: Hailey Dettmer, Collin Dettmer, Simon Hacker, and Torphin Peterson; faithful friend, Sally Isder; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two children: Jennifer and Paul, and a son-in-law, Wuzzy Houtkooper.

A celebration of life for Jo will be hosted by her family at a later date. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Jo’s family would like to thank the staff of Lakeshore Inn and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided.

