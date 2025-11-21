Clevenger Addresses Rumors About Possible Move to North Carolina

GREEN RIVER —Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger addressed community concerns this week following questions about whether he intends to move away before the end of his contract.

During the Nov. 18 Green River City Council meeting, resident Amber Barnes publicly asked the council what procedures were in place if Clevenger were to leave before his contract expires.

Clevenger’s home was recently listed for sale online, prompting public speculation. He said the listing is connected to his wife’s job search, not an imminent departure from his position.

When asked directly if he was planning to move, Clevenger replied, “Not like they say.”

“It’s my personal life,” Clevenger said. He explained that his wife is seeking a remote job or a position in North Carolina, and the couple does not want to carry two mortgages. He said they may downsize or take the house off the market depending on what she finds.

He emphasized that the city is prepared for any transition, planned or unplanned.

“If I died in a car accident, this place will run fine,” Clevenger said. “There’s a process that goes through. There’s interims. There’s how you hire. It’s like any other organization.”

Clevenger’s current contract expires June 30, 2026. He confirmed the Council has begun discussing whether to extend it or not.