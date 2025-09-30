Clifford L. Sorenson (May 16, 1936 – September 26, 2025)

Clifford L. Sorenson, 89, passed away September 26, 2025 in Green River, with his daughter by his side.

He was born on May 16, 1936 in Havelock, North Dakota, the son of Delver and Margaret Sorenson.

Clifford graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in New England, North Dakota before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1954.

He married Marceilla Moore in Las Vegas, at the Little White Chapel on February 16, 1959. They spent 60 beautiful years together. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2019.

Clifford worked as an engineering supervisor for Barstow Community Hospital in Barstow, California and Humana Hospital in Aurora, Colorado for a combined 38 years until his retirement in August of 2000.

Clifford lived in Green River, for 22 years and was a former resident of Colorado. When he fell ill, he and his daughter Rebecca moved to Wheat Ridge, Colorado for life saving surgery at the University of Colorado Hospital with the VA Medical Center of Colorado assisting the surgery. His time there proved to be very beneficial for his health, and he was happy to get back on his feet. However, Clifford knew that in his heart he needed to be back in Green River, so the father-daughter duo headed back to Wyoming. He was able to live out his days where he always considered home with Rebecca at his side for the whole ride.

He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and camping, especially when it was with his family and his best friend and beloved wife Marceilla. Clifford loved to cook and made absolutely delicious food for everyone to enjoy. Chili beans and baked spaghetti were always a big hit! Clifford loved to eat and enjoyed all sorts of food but “don’t you ever put raw onions on his food”!

Clifford was a family man through and through and always put them first. He loved them all with his whole heart and nothing was more important in this whole world.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rebecca Sorenson of Green River; sons Dale Sorenson and wife Debbie of Barstow, California, Anthony Sorenson of Arvada, Colorado; grandchildren (who affectionately referred to him as G-PA) Derek Sorenson, Dennis Sorenson, Breanna Hanson and husband Steven, Nicholas Paulding and wife Chrissy, Jonathan Paulding, Brandon Sorenson; great grandchildren DJ, Destiny, Joshua, Hunter, Fisher, Trenton, and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delver and Margaret; the love of his life Marceilla; and his grandson Jonathan Paulding.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Green River. He will be laid to rest with his grandson and wife.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.